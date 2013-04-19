SOCHI, Russia, April 19 Russia and the United
States remain at odds over U.S. plans for an anti-missile shield
in Europe following talks in Moscow this week with President
Barack Obama's national security adviser, a senior aide to
President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"There is no progress on missile defence," Putin's foreign
policy aide Yuri Ushakov said, according to news agency RIA.
White House national security adviser Tom Donilon met Putin
and senior Russian officials in the highest-level face-to-face
talks since Obama began a new term in January at a time of tense
relations with Moscow.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Steve Gutterman)