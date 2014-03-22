WASHINGTON, March 21 A former executive of a
large Russian steel company has been indicted by a federal grand
jury in Missouri on charges that he hid millions of dollars
offshore from U.S. tax authorities, the Justice Department said
on Friday.
Victor Lipukhin, a Russian citizen and formerly an Illinois
resident, was indicted on Thursday for hiding between $4 million
and $7.5 million in bank accounts at UBS AG from 2002
through 2007, the Justice Department said in a statement.
The indictment's announcement came amid growing tensions
between the United States and Russia over the Ukraine crisis.
President Barack Obama unveiled sanctions against members of
Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle on Thursday.
Lipukhin was formerly a permanent U.S. resident, the
department said. He was president of Severstal Inc USA, a
subsidiary of AO Severstal, a large steel company in
Russia, it said.
Lipukhin used shell companies based in the Bahamas to
conduct transactions in his Swiss accounts, Justice said.
He failed to report these accounts and any income from the
accounts to the Internal Revenue Service, Justice said.
Details on Lipukhin's whereabouts, or his legal
representation, were not available.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; editing by Andrew Hay)