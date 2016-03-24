MOSCOW, March 25 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Thursday that he had agreed with Russian leaders
to accelerate efforts to achieve a political solution in Syria.
Speaking after four hours of talks with Russian President
Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, Kerry said those efforts would
include persuading Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to engage
fully in talks about a political transition.
"Russia will have to speak itself as to what it is going to
choose to do in order to help Mr Assad make the right decisions,
but we agreed today that we will accelerate the effort to try to
move the political process forward," Kerry told a news
conference.
"I believe that Russia is fully engaged in this effort and
all of us are going to try and get President Assad to make the
right decision over these next days to engage in a political
process that results in a genuine transition" and brings peace
to Syria," Kerry said.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Denis Dyomkin; Writing by
Christian Lowe; Editing by Lidia Kelly)