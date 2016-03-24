MOSCOW, March 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday credited cooperation between the two countries for some successes in the conflict in Syria.

Speaking at the beginning of talks in Moscow, Kerry said the United States looked forward to making progress in peace talks in Geneva and to begin the "very serious and difficult work" of a political transition in Syria.

"The serious approach that we have been able to cooperate on has made a difference to the life of people in Syria and to the possibilities of making progress on peace," Kerry told Putin.

"The people of Syria and the people of the region have as a result been able to taste and smell the possibilities of what it means to have a huge reduction of violence and receive humanitarian assistance," he added.

