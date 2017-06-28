(Adds quotes)
KRASNODAR, Russia, June 28 Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it would "probably not
be right" if Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President
Donald Trump did not talk at next month's G20 summit in Germany.
Speaking at a news conference with his German counterpart in
the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, Lavrov said he had
nothing to add to media speculation about plans for a formal
bilateral meeting at the summit.
"We assume that contact will take place, as the two
presidents will at the same time be in one town, in one
building, in one room," Lavrov said.
He said it was traditional at such events that leaders
crossed paths. If the two men meet, it will be their first
face-to-face encounter.
"Probably it won't be right if they could not have a talk
... on many issues," Lavrov said.
Lavrov said it was especially important that Trump and Putin
had an opportunity to talk about the conflict in Syria and
efforts to find a peaceful solution.
He added it was necessary to seek "normalisation" of
dialogue between Moscow and Washington.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold in KRASNODAR, Russia; Writing by
Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Andrew Roche)