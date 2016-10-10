WARSAW Oct 10 Russia's move to deploy nuclear-capable Iskander missiles into the Kaliningrad enclave bordering Poland and Lithuania is an inappropriate response to NATO's activities in the region, Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on Monday.

"We believe that the Russian response, the moving of missiles, is an inappropriate response to NATO's activity," Waszczykowski said at a news conference.

Russia has moved nuclear-capable Iskander-M missiles into the Kaliningrad enclave, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday, adding it was part of routine drills. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)