MOSCOW, March 28 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday he had discussed possible participation of U.S. banks in Russia's privatisation with the U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Tefft.

Little-known energy firm Tatneftegaz has offered to lease the entire state-owned stake (75.08 percent plus one share) in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft for 10 years, the Vedomosti daily reported on Monday, citing a letter to President Vladimir Putin.

Ulyukayev confirmed the request from Tatneftegaz, but did not give further detail. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)