MOSCOW, March 28 Russian Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev said on Monday he had discussed possible participation
of U.S. banks in Russia's privatisation with the U.S. ambassador
to Russia, John Tefft.
Little-known energy firm Tatneftegaz has offered to lease
the entire state-owned stake (75.08 percent plus one share) in
mid-sized oil producer Bashneft for 10 years, the
Vedomosti daily reported on Monday, citing a letter to President
Vladimir Putin.
Ulyukayev confirmed the request from Tatneftegaz, but did
not give further detail.
