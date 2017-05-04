PORVOO, Finland May 4 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the Finnish capital Helsinki would be an appropriate venue for a possible meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, should such a meeting be proposed by Washington.

Lavrov said however that there were no specific plans for the two presidents to meet within the next couple of months. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)