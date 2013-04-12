(Adds additional quotes, details)
MOSCOW, April 12 A senior pro-Kremlin Russian
lawmaker said on Friday Washington's publication of a "minimal"
list of 18 alleged Russian human rights abusers shows U.S.
President Barack Obama does not want to aggravate tensions with
Moscow.
"The U.S. presidential administration decided not to take
the path of aggravating a political crisis with Moscow," Alexei
Pushkov, head of the international affairs committee in the
lower chamber, the State Duma, was quoted as saying by Interfax.
Ties between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated since
Russian President Vladimir Putin returned to the Kremlin last
May, with acrimony building over a range of issues from human
rights to the two countries' positions on violence in Syria.
The Magnitsky Act, which was passed by U.S. Congress last
year, requires the publication of a list of alleged rights
abusers who will be denied entry to the United States and will
have their assets frozen on its territory.
In response, Moscow says it has assembled its own list of
alleged U.S. violators of Russians' human rights abroad.
"The Russian retaliatory list will be announced shortly,
within one to two days," state-run RIA quoted Pushkov, an ally
of President Vladimir Putin, as saying. "That list, with all
probability, will be proportionate to the American one."
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also said on Friday
that Russia's response would be measured and suggested its list
would be about proportionate to the U.S. list.
