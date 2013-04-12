MOSCOW, April 12 A senior Russian lawmaker said on Friday that by naming a 'minimal' list of 18 alleged Russian human rights abusers U.S. President Barack Obama has shown he does not want to aggravate tensions between Washington and Moscow.

"The U.S. presidential administration decided not to take the path of aggravating a political crisis with Moscow," Alexei Pushkov, the head of the State Duma's international affairs committee, was quoted as saying by Interfax.

The publication of a list was required by the Magnitsky Act, passed by Congress in December.

(Reporting By Thomas Grove)