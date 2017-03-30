ARKHANGELSK, Russia, March 30 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Moscow would support U.S.
President Donald Trump in fighting terrorism and cooperate with
the Pentagon and Central Intelligence Agency.
"It is right that President Trump sets this goal. We will
support this work," Putin said, speaking at an Arctic forum in
northern Russia.
Putin said he would discuss efforts to combat terrorism with
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Russia and was ready to
work with the new U.S. presidential administration on fighting
Islamic State in Syria.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Maria Tsvetkova;
Editing by Jack Stubbs)