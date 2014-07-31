MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, told the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff that Moscow was committed to adhering to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Treaty after Washington accused Russia of violating the agreement.

"Gerasimov reaffirmed Russia's commitment to fulfilling the provisions of the treaty on intermediate-range rockets," Russian state news agency RIA reported the general as telling General Martin Dempsey in a telephone call. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Mark Heinrich)