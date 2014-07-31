BRIEF-Epsilon reports rights offering
* Epsilon Energy Ltd says expected that approximately C$25 million will be raised under rights offering
MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, told the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff that Moscow was committed to adhering to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Treaty after Washington accused Russia of violating the agreement.
"Gerasimov reaffirmed Russia's commitment to fulfilling the provisions of the treaty on intermediate-range rockets," Russian state news agency RIA reported the general as telling General Martin Dempsey in a telephone call. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
March 15 Kuwait's foreign trade surplus expanded 57 percent from a year earlier in the fourth quarter after oil and gas prices partially rebounded, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday. KUWAIT FOREIGN TRADE Q4/16 Q3/16 Q4/15 (in mln dinars) Exports 4,118 3,622 3,471 Imports 2,424 2,239 2,390 Balance 1,693 1,383 1,082 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change i
LONDON, March 15 British finance minister Philip Hammond announced a tax policy U-turn on Wednesday as he scrapped a planned rise in an employment levy announced in a budget just a week ago, giving in to criticism that the hike breached his party election promises.