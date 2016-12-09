(Adds quotes, context)
MOSCOW Dec 9 Carter Page, a businessman
previously described as a foreign-policy adviser to U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump, said on Friday he saw significant
business opportunities in Russia.
Page arrived in Moscow on Thursday and told Russia's RIA
news agency he was visiting Russia to work on economic projects.
The current nature of his relationship with Trump's team is
unclear.
"I firmly believe that the opportunities for cooperation
with the private sector of the Russian economy have never been
as great as they will be in coming years," Page was quoted as
saying.
"Despite the West's antagonistic policy and the unavoidable
reaction of Moscow, which limited these opportunities in the
past few decades, the possibilities today are unique."
Page has previously worked in Russia, spending three years
in Moscow at U.S. investment bank Merrill Lynch, but his
credentials came under scrutiny after being named as one of the
people briefing then presidential candidate Trump.
He told RIA an $11.3 billion deal for Qatar and Swiss trader
Glencore to buy a state stake in Russian oil major
Rosneft, announced earlier this week, showed sanctions
on Russia hurt Western firms.
"The hostile efforts to punish Rosneft and a group of its
senior executives with the help of Western sanctions have mainly
hurt Western firms and not achieved their goal," he said.
