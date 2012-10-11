* Russia suggests cooperation can continue under new rules
* Ties have recently been strained between two countries
WASHINGTON Oct 11 The United States said on
Thursday it was still talking to Russia about extending a
decades-old agreement on dismantling nuclear and chemical
weapons when it expires next year, saying the two sides were
discussing possible revisions.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on
Wednesday that Moscow intended to end the 1992 agreement, the
latest sign that the much-vaunted "reset" in relations between
the Cold War-era foes is running out of steam.
"The agreement doesn't satisfy us, especially considering
new realities," Russia's Interfax news agency quoted him as
saying.
But State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said
Washington and Moscow were still taking about the pact, known as
the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction program, which
expires in June 2013.
"In an anticipation of that we began talking to the Russian
side back in July of this year about updating that agreement,
and we are continuing to have those conversations," Nuland told
a news briefing.
"They have told us that they want revisions to the previous
agreement. We are prepared to work with them on those
revisions," Nuland said. "We want to keep talking about it and
we want to solve it."
Russia's Foreign Ministry, in a separate statement issued
after Ryabkov's reported remarks, suggested that cooperation
could continue but under different rules.
"We have received a proposal from the American side to again
extend the 1992 Agreement, which expires in June 2013. Our
American partners know that this proposal does not correspond
with our view of the form in which and basis upon which it would
be proper to build further cooperation. For this, a more modern
legal frameworks is needed, among other things," the statement
said, without giving further details.
"RESET" UNDER STRAIN
Bilateral agreements including the latest START nuclear arms
treaty, put in force in February 2011, have built the foundation
for the U.S.-Russia "restart" initiated by Washington when Obama
took office in 2008.
That treaty lowers the ceilings on stocks of long-range
weapons.
But recently ties have been strained, most notably by
Moscow's decision to close the office of the U.S. Agency for
International Development in Moscow, which critics say is part
of a broader Kremlin crackdown on pro-democracy groups.
Washington and Moscow have also been at loggerheads over the
crisis in Syria, with Russia joining China in repeatedly
blocking U.S.-led moves at the U.N. Security Council which
sought to increase pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
over his violent crackdown on armed rebels.
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Lugar, a veteran disarmament
campaigner, was in Moscow in August to push for the renewal of
the program which he helped to launch.
The project has been extended twice, most recently in 2006.
U.S. officials say it has helped to deactivate more than 7,650
strategic warheads, neutralized an unspecified number of
chemical weapons, safeguarded fissile materials and mitigated
biological threats.
"This is a program that has paid dividends for the Russian
people, for the American people. It's paid dividends globally,
and we hope to be able to continue it," Nuland said.
Ryabkov said that Russia now had the finances to carry out
its own programs and that Moscow was interested in continuing
partnerships in third countries.
The Russian Foreign Ministry statement, while praising
Nunn-Lugar, noted that Russia has been spending more of its own
money on its disarmament programs, including chemical weapons
destruction and the dismantling of atomic-powered submarines.