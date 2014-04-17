BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
MOSCOW, April 17 Alisher Usmanov is Russia's richest tycoon for the third year in a row, with wealth of $18.6 billion, after selling his stake in the social media website Facebook, according to the latest report by the U.S. magazine Forbes.
Usmanov is a co-owner of Russia's largest iron ore miner, Metalloinvest, and the country's number-two mobile operator, MegaFon. He also owns stakes in the Russian internet group Mail.Ru and the British Premier League football club Arsenal.
His worth rose $1 billion from his previous rating after the sale of his and his partners' stake in Facebook for $2.5 billion, according to Forbes. here
Mikhail Fridman, the co-owner of Alfa Bank and telecoms operator Vimpelcom, is still Russia's second-richest tycoon, worth $17.6 billion, up $1.1 billion. The third richest, Viktor Vekselberg, who made his money in metals and energy, rose from fourth place with a worth of $17.2 billion, up $2.1 billion year-on-year.
For the first time in the rating's history, tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov, who owns the Brooklyn Nets basketball team and a stake in the world's largest potash producer, Uralkali, was not included into the top 10. His wealth fell $2.1 billion to $10.9 billion.
Consumer-oriented businessmen rose on the list, in step with the growth of Russia's middle class. Entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, who founded and owns a majority take in the consumer-credit firm TCS, climbed 76 places to 75th place after taking his company public in October 2013. [ID nL1N0JO09G] His wealth was listed as $1.4 billion.
Arkady Volozh, founder and chief executive of Russia's largest search engine, Yandex, rose 34 spots to 60th place after the company's share price doubled. Yandex raised $1.4 billion in an initial public offering in New York in 2011. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Megan Davies; Editing by Larry King)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.