BRIEF-Cisco to acquire AppDynamics for $3.7 bln
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics
MOSCOW Dec 28 Alisher Usmanov, the co-owner of iron ore producer Metalloinvest, said on Wednesday he did not rule out a return to the idea of creating a national metals and mining giant together with the co-owners of mining company Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel).
Usmanov also said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV network that he had made a good return on his "small stake" in Apple. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Peter Hobson; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call