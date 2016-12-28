MOSCOW Dec 28 Alisher Usmanov, the co-owner of iron ore producer Metalloinvest, said on Wednesday he did not rule out a return to the idea of creating a national metals and mining giant together with the co-owners of mining company Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel).

Usmanov also said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV network that he had made a good return on his "small stake" in Apple. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Peter Hobson; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)