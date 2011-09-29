Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW/ST PETERSBURG, Sept 29 Russia will start oil loadings at a new Baltic port of Ust-Luga in mid-November as it tries to bypass transit countries such as Belarus, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The sources also said that the first tanker with oil from Russia's top crude producer Rosneft will be loaded on Nov.15.
Spokesman for Transneft (TRNF_p.MM), Russian oil pipeline operator, said that dredging works at the port is the main obstacle for the launch.
"Once the dredging works are over, Ust-Luga will be launched," he said adding that the pipeline leading to the port has already been filled with oil. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Gleb Gorodyankin and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.