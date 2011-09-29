MOSCOW/ST PETERSBURG, Sept 29 Russia will start oil loadings at a new Baltic port of Ust-Luga in mid-November as it tries to bypass transit countries such as Belarus, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The sources also said that the first tanker with oil from Russia's top crude producer Rosneft will be loaded on Nov.15.

Spokesman for Transneft (TRNF_p.MM), Russian oil pipeline operator, said that dredging works at the port is the main obstacle for the launch.

"Once the dredging works are over, Ust-Luga will be launched," he said adding that the pipeline leading to the port has already been filled with oil. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Gleb Gorodyankin and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)