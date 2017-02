MOSCOW Nov 1 Russia will load its first crude cargo at the new Baltic terminal at Ust-Luga in late November-early December, confirming earlier reports by sources, pipeline monopoly Transneft's TRNF_P.MM final November export schedule showed on Tuesday.

The schedule, signed on Monday evening by Transneft and its shippers, showed that Russia's top oil producer, Rosneft , will load a 100,000 tonne cargo in Ust-Luga on Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

Ust-Luga is the final destination of the second phase of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS-2), which has already been filled with oil. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)