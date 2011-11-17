* Traders report talk of quay collapse
* Six cargoes had been expected from Ust-Luga by year end
* Gdansk seen handling four cargoes in Dec
(Adds trader, industry quotes, background on loadings in Baltic
outlets)
By Gleb Gorodyankin and Denis Pinchuk
MOSCOW, Nov 17 Possible problems with
infrastructure at Russia's new Baltic oil terminal at Ust-Luga
could delay its first crude loading, scheduled for Nov. 30, for
an undetermined period, trade and industry sources said on
Thursday.
"There won't be any loadings on those dates, and it isn't
clear what there could be in December," one industry source
said.
The first cargo was sold to trader Warly by state oil
company Rosneft last week at an undisclosed price.
The Ust-Luga terminal, the end of the second phase of the
Baltic Pipeline System (BTS-2), had been expected to handle five
more cargoes in December, including parcels from Rosneft and
possibly Surgutneftegas and TNK-BP.
A port spokesman declined to comment.
"I hear Ust-Luga is in far from perfect shape," a Urals
trader said. "I hear the quay collapsed."
Other sources in port circles gave differing forecasts for
the start of loadings.
One source said the first cargo could be loaded on Dec. 3.
"The quay is in fine shape. It hasn't collapsed and could
receive ships in November. According to our plans the first ship
will sail Nov. 29-30," said another source involved in state
oversight of the port.
A spokesman for pipeline monopoly Transneft,
which operates BTS-2 but does not operate the terminal itself,
declined to comment on a possible start to shipments.
"All of our infrastructure is ready for launch. We have
completed our own infrastructure, but all the rest of the
infrastructure must be ready too," Transneft spokesman Igor
Dyomin said by telephone.
Traders said Russian exports via the Polish Baltic port of
Gdansk could continue in December as a result.
"I think that in Gdansk in December there could be three or
four cargoes, probably four," said another industry source,
adding that Transneft would decide where to distribute excess
volumes in the Transneft system if Ust-Luga is shut in.
Gdansk is expected to handle 585,000 tonnes of Russian crude
this month, but traders had expected it to run dry next month
with the launch of Ust-Luga, which had also been expected to sap
volumes from Primorsk.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Melissa Akin;
Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Jane Baird)