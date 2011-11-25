MOSCOW Nov 25 Russian safety watchdog
Rostekhnadzor said the Baltic oil terminal Ust-Luga, due to be
launched later this year, has sustained heavy damage from
landslides that could cause a serious accident.
Earlier this week Rostekhnadzor's head Nikolai Kutyin told
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin in a letter, seen by
Reuters, that as of Nov. 16 the port's quayside had been mauled
by three big landslides.
He said Rostekhnadzor saw a danger of "an accident while
using this object with heavy economic and ecological
consequences".
A source close to the port said Sechin was due to chair a
meeting to discuss the situation in Ust-Luga on Friday.
The oil trading community is closely watching the
development around the outlet, which is designed to handle oil
from the newly built Baltic Pipeline System (BTS-2) pipeline - a
project envisaged to bypass transit countries.
