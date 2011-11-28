MOSCOW Nov 28 Russian oil pipeline
operator Transneft on Monday confirmed that the
launch of the Baltic Sea oil terminal Ust-Luga has been delayed
until the first quarter of 2012.
Transneft also said that it cancelled plans to ship a
100,000 tonnes of Urals crude blend cargo from the port this
year.
On Friday, industry sources told Reuters that Russia had
postponed the opening of its Ust-Luga oil terminal until next
year due to heavy damages to its infrastructure during
constraction works.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)