By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Nov 28 Russia on Monday confirmed that the launch of the Baltic Sea oil terminal Ust-Luga has been delayed until the first quarter of 2012, which will hit Moscow plans to bypass transit countries.

Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft also said it cancelled plans to ship a 100,000 tonne Urals crude blend cargo from the port this year.

On Friday, industry sources told Reuters that Russia had postponed the opening of its Ust-Luga oil terminal until the end of the first quarter due to heavy damage from landslides.

Transneft had planned to start operations at the port, which serves as a destination point of the newly built Baltic Pipeline System (BTS-2) pipeline, by the end of this year. The pipeline was supposed to ship up to 20 million tonnes a year.

"Engineering and technical problems have not allowed us to launch the port as it had been planned," Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin told Reuters.

Last week, the head of Russia's industrial safety regulator Rostekhnadzor said in a letter, seen by Reuters, that as of Nov. 16, the port's quayside had been hit by three major landslides.

"The fifth quay is especially badly damaged," Dyomin said.

"The government ordered Transneft to coordinate works aimed at eliminating the problems," he said, adding that construction work had been carried out by NTK and Rosneftebunker, controlled by a co-owner of Gunvor trading house, Gennady Timchenko.

"It was decided to carry out a comprehensive examination of the soil. A verdict on whether the object is in line with industrial safety as well as further decisions will be made based on the results," a spokesman for Rosneftebunker told Reuters in e-mailed comments.

Delays to its launch have boosted bullish sentiment on the Russian Urals crude market this month. The grade from the world's largest oil producer is now enjoying its longest rally on record, also buoyed by fears of disruptions to Iranian supplies.

Just over a week ago the head of Transneft told reporters that Ust-Luga would load its first crude oil cargo on Dec. 15-20.

"There will be no cargo this year," Dyomin said.

Russia, the world's No. 2 oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, wants to bypass the countries that stand between its abundant oil and gas reserves and customers in Europe after arguing with both Ukraine and Belarus over transit terms in recent years.

The BTS-2 pipeline was first mooted after a transit dispute with Belarus in 2005-2006. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Lidia Kelly and Jason Neely)