* No Urals cargoes this year
* Initial plans to ship 10-20 million tonnes in 2012
(Adds Rosneftebunker comments)
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Nov 28 Russia on Monday confirmed
that the launch of the Baltic Sea oil terminal Ust-Luga has been
delayed until the first quarter of 2012, which will hit Moscow
plans to bypass transit countries.
Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft also
said it cancelled plans to ship a 100,000 tonne Urals crude
blend cargo from the port this year.
On Friday, industry sources told Reuters that Russia had
postponed the opening of its Ust-Luga oil terminal until the end
of the first quarter due to heavy damage from landslides.
Transneft had planned to start operations at the port, which
serves as a destination point of the newly built Baltic Pipeline
System (BTS-2) pipeline, by the end of this year. The pipeline
was supposed to ship up to 20 million tonnes a year.
"Engineering and technical problems have not allowed us to
launch the port as it had been planned," Transneft spokesman
Igor Dyomin told Reuters.
Last week, the head of Russia's industrial safety regulator
Rostekhnadzor said in a letter, seen by Reuters, that as of Nov.
16, the port's quayside had been hit by three major landslides.
"The fifth quay is especially badly damaged," Dyomin said.
"The government ordered Transneft to coordinate works aimed
at eliminating the problems," he said, adding that construction
work had been carried out by NTK and Rosneftebunker, controlled
by a co-owner of Gunvor trading house, Gennady Timchenko.
"It was decided to carry out a comprehensive examination of
the soil. A verdict on whether the object is in line with
industrial safety as well as further decisions will be made
based on the results," a spokesman for Rosneftebunker told
Reuters in e-mailed comments.
Delays to its launch have boosted bullish sentiment on the
Russian Urals crude market this month. The grade from the
world's largest oil producer is now enjoying its longest rally
on record, also buoyed by fears of disruptions to Iranian
supplies.
Just over a week ago the head of Transneft told reporters
that Ust-Luga would load its first crude oil cargo on Dec.
15-20.
"There will be no cargo this year," Dyomin said.
Russia, the world's No. 2 oil exporter after Saudi Arabia,
wants to bypass the countries that stand between its abundant
oil and gas reserves and customers in Europe after arguing with
both Ukraine and Belarus over transit terms in recent years.
The BTS-2 pipeline was first mooted after a transit dispute
with Belarus in 2005-2006.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Lidia Kelly and
Jason Neely)