MOSCOW, March 15 Russia will ship several test cargoes of Urals crude URL-NWE-E from the new Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in March-April, a spokesman for the state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft told Reuters on Thursday.

"During March and April we will carry out several test shipments after which a final decision (on the port) will be taken," Igor Dyomin said.

Moscow has repeatedly delayed the launch of Ust-Luga, designed to bypass Belarus, which stands on the way of Russian oil exports, citing technical reasons. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)