UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
MOSCOW, April 19 Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday that the new Baltic Sea crude terminal of Ust-Luga will ship up to 16 cargoes of Urals oil blend in May, or 1.6 million tonnes.
On Thursday, the head of Ust-Luga operating company said that the port would ship 2.0 million tonnes of Urals in May.
But Transneft spokesman said that the port, launched last month, is scheduled to ship up to 16 cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each. Still, this was up from 15 cargoes expected earlier.
Ust-Luga is scheduled to handle 3.6 million tonnes of crude oil in the second quarter and Russia, the world's largest oil producer, has to divert crude from other destinations to meet the target.
Total 2012 exports from the port is seen at up to 20 million tonnes. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.