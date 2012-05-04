May 4 () - Vladimir Putin, serving his last days as Russia's prime minister before his inauguration as president, ordered a final set of measures to increase competition in electricity supply.

"We need efficient measures to increase competitiveness of the retail power market," Putin told government officials on Friday.

"At the same time, companies need sustainable, predictable demand, guarantees of return of investment, which is substantial."

Putin, speaking at his suburban residence after a meeting with government officials and utilities, cited estimates showing power plants and grids had capital needs of 3 trillion roubles ($101 billion) over the next three years.

The government has had trouble persuading utilities to invest because of their sheer scale, regulatory uncertainty and concerns about the potential for tighter price controls.

Putin said suppliers held most of the power in the current market and the package of measures signed in his decree would redress the imbalance on behalf of consumers.

Putin and his energy tsar, Igor Sechin, have been meeting to fix key tax and other reform measures for the fuel and energy sector before Putin's May 7 inauguration.

Sechin, a deputy prime minister and close Putin confidant, was seen as likely to leave the cabinet and has been using the final days of the Putin government to lock down long-planned measures.

Russia started unbundling the state utility monopoly and freeing the state-controlled electricity market over a decade ago.

Changes to rules on supplying end-users, however, were a difficult political proposition, because of a potential backlash if consumers resisted measures which could increase their bills, and because of suppliers' doubts about stable revenues.

Putin signed a decree on measures to lift existing restrictions on change of supplier, which currently requires regulatory approval and can carry penalties. Small and medium-sized consumers can now change without penalties, Putin said.

The measures also regulate installation of electricity meters, which have not been updated in many households and businesses, and bar electricity companies from charging for installation. Customers can also opt for staggered rates to reduce costs for off-peak use.

As a stabilising measure for some utility companies, the decree specified utilities could retain guaranteed supplier status, giving them the right to serve a certain customer base indefinitely if no violations were committed.

The measure eliminates the need to compete in regular tenders for the status of guaranteed supplier. ($1 = 29.7382 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Dan Lalor)