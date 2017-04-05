MOSCOW, April 5 Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev called on Wednesday for "very tough measures" after this week's deadly bombing in St Petersburg.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan was prepared to cooperate closely with Russia on security issues.

Uzbekistan also would help and wholeheartedly support Russia's position on Afghanistan, he added.

