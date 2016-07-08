MOSCOW, July 8 Russian development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) will open books on July 13 for at least $300 million in domestic bonds denominated in dollars, according to a document for investors.

The document said the maturity of the bonds was 5 years with a coupon guidance of 5.50-5.75 percent.

VEB is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis that restrict its access to foreign capital markets. It has received state support to help it with bad loans and debt repayments. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)