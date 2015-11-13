UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's VEB state development bank will meet all its debt obligations in any circumstances, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Friday, after a report it was suffering from a serious capital shortfall.
"There is no problem (at VEB) which would threaten its ability to meet its obligations," Moiseev told reporters. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February