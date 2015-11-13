MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's VEB state development bank will meet all its debt obligations in any circumstances, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Friday, after a report it was suffering from a serious capital shortfall.

"There is no problem (at VEB) which would threaten its ability to meet its obligations," Moiseev told reporters. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)