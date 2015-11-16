MOSCOW Nov 16 The Russian government's support to state development bank VEB through the issuance of OFZ treasury bonds will be less than 1.5 trillion roubles ($22.6 billion), Kremlin aide Andrei Belousov told reporters on Monday.

"I can only say that the decision which was taken (at last week's meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov) does not imply issuing OFZs in such volumes," Belousov said, referring to a report in Kommersant last week.

Belousov added that decision was expected to be made in a week's time. ($1 = 66.4140 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)