MOSCOW, April 22 Russia's financially troubled state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) said on Friday it wanted to start offering foreign currency deposit accounts to its existing clients, to help it collect funds to repay foreign debts.

The bank's first deputy chairman, Nikolai Tsekhomsky, said it would ask the government to authorise the scheme, which would see it offering interest rates of 1.5-2 percent for up to one year.

"We are not going to compete with commercial banks ... We cannot afford higher rates ... and we can talk about clients' money only in terms of easing the situation with our external debt," Tsekhomsky told journalists.

The law allows the bank to offer such foreign currency accounts, but it has not used the tool widely yet.

The state corporation, which does not have a banking licence and is under Western sanctions, had been involved in loss-making operations and may need 1.2 trillion roubles ($18.26 billion) in rescue support, according to official estimates.

Low prices for oil, Russia's main export, have forced spending cuts on across the government and exacerbated the bank's problems raising funds. It needs to repay around 200 billion roubles worth of foreign debt this year.

The bank recorded a 15-billion rouble profit last year, Tsekhomsky said. But that was due to revised terms for deposits at VEB held by one of Russia's sovereign wealth funds, the National Wealth Fund.

The bank's reserves for loan losses fell to 292.8 billion roubles last year from 314.1 billion roubles in 2014. The bank's debt to the government increased by a quarter to 706 billion roubles.

Prime Minister Medvedev said earlier this week that the bank, which the government used to pay for the Sochi Olympics, acquisitions in Ukraine and other projects, should be split into a commercial bank and a development institution.

