MOSCOW, April 22 Russia's financially troubled state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) wants to offer foreign currency deposits for its clients, with interest rates of 1.5-2 percent for up to one year, the bank's first first deputy chairman said on Friday.

Nikolai Tsekhomsky said that the bank has asked the government for permission to attract more foreign currency from the bank's clients. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)