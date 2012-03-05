MOSCOW, March 5 The deputy chairman of
Russian state development bank VEB, Anatoly Ballo, was detained
by law enforcement officers late last week, the business daily
Vedomosti reported on Monday, quoting unnamed sources.
The report could not be immediately confirmed.
The public relations department of the bank, when contacted
by Reuters early on Monday, said "There is no official
information regarding this question."
The supervisory board of VEB, a state investment vehicle, is
chaired by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who declared his
victory in presidential elections late on Sunday.
The report in Vedomosti said Ballo, who is an ally of VEB
Chairman Vladimir Dmitriev and is in charge of the investment
department, was detained on March 1 at one of Moscow's airports.
(Reporting and writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia
Kelly and Richard Borsuk)