BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
MOSCOW Aug 2 Russian state development bank VEB may raise $500-750 million via rouble-denominated Eurobonds and a further $250-300 million in a Swiss francs deal by the end of 2012, Deputy Chairman Alexander Ivanov told reporters on Thursday.
He said both deals were subject to market conditions.
In June, VEB raised $1 billion via a 10-year Eurobond issue. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VR The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the operating environme