MOSCOW May 26 Russia's troubled state development bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, will need 150 billion roubles ($2.30 billion) in government support next year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told journalists on Thursday.

This is the same as in 2016, Siluanov said. ($1 = 65.2575 roubles)