FOREX-Dollar edges lower after Fed, Aussie soars on record trade surplus
* Fed disappoints hawks, but still upbeat in economic assessment
MOSCOW May 26 Russia's troubled state development bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, will need 150 billion roubles ($2.30 billion) in government support next year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told journalists on Thursday.
This is the same as in 2016, Siluanov said. ($1 = 65.2575 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted an estimated net outflow of $1 billion in January, its third straight net cash withdrawal after it bled $3.5 billion the previous month, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Wednesday.
Feb 1 The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) voted late Wednesday to lower its annual expected return rate from 7.5 percent to 7 percent by 2018.