MOSCOW Nov 22 Russian development bank Vnesheconombank could resume financing for over 20 stalled projects in the next two years, spending around 150 billion roubles ($2.4 billion), its chairman said.

The comments are a sign that officials at the state-controlled bank are becoming more confident in its prospects after it was granted 150 billion roubles in bailout money this year.

VEB is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and has been grappling with a mountain of bad debt after financing politically expedient projects such as construction for the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Sergei Gorkov said at a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev that VEB was considering restarting financing for projects in the pharmaceutical, energy and metallurgical sectors, among others, according to a statement from VEB on Tuesday.

The investment could contribute around 0.2-0.3 percentage points to Russia's gross domestic product, he said, adding that funding to the projects in question had been stopped mainly due to problems with liquidity and the bank's own difficulties attracting funds.

Gorkov said this month that VEB would be able to repay its liabilities next year, when it is due to receive another 150 billion roubles in state support, though he said it would be tough.

Gorkov, a former top manager at Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, was appointed head of VEB this year to replace Vladimir Dmitriev, under whose management VEB accumulated many toxic assets. ($1 = 63.9410 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Kira Zavyalova)