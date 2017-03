Fitch Rates American Tower's EUR500MM Debt Offering 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to American Tower Corporation's (AMT) offering of EUR500 million senior unsecured notes due 2025. Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay existing debt on its 2013 revolving credit facility (RCF). Proceeds may also be used for general corporate purposes. As of Dec. 31, 2016, pro forma outstanding borrowings on AMT's 2013 RCF totaled approximately $1.7 billi