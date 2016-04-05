* Govt approved 150 bln rbls in support last week

* VEB met all debt covenants - chairman

* New business model to be prepared by June 30 (Adds details, quotes, background)

By Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, April 5 Russian state development bank VEB does not expect any problems with its liquidity this year and does not expect any additional support from the finance ministry, VEB's chairman, Sergei Gorkov, told reporters on Tuesday.

Gorkov, a former Sberbank executive, replaced Vladimir Dmitriev as VEB's chairman in February, after VEB amassed bad loans and was at risk of missing external debt repayments.

Last week Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the government would provide 150 billion roubles ($2.17 billion) to recapitalise VEB, in addition to non-cash support agreed late last year in the form of revised terms for deposits at VEB held by the government's National Wealth Fund.

"We don't have problems with liquidity now. The finance ministry has provided us with aid of 150 billion roubles to pay our international investors," Gorkov told reporters in his first public speech as VEB's chairman.

Gorkov said VEB managed to meet all covenants on its debt, with its capital adequacy ratio now exceeding 11 percent compared to a minimum of 8 percent set by the central bank for most banks.

VEB is a non-commercial bank and therefore the central bank's requirements do not apply to it. However, some of its debt covenants are linked to the central bank requirements.

HOUSEKEEPING

Russian officials have estimated that VEB may need 1.2 trillion roubles ($17.34 billion) in state support.

The bank had been involved in lending heavily to loss-making projects including ones linked to the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and investments in Ukraine.

Gorkov said that up to half of its assets were not profitable enough. He added that Olympic projects accounted for some 10 percent of VEB's loan portfolio and they were "by far not the worst".

"When people say that the Olympic projects are a black hole of VEB, I assure you they aren't," he said.

However, Gorkov said the bank's business model needed changing.

"It is now clear that the old business model does not work," he said. "The model built on attracting market funds which need to be returned, on the one hand, and on the other hand placing them in non-working assets."

VEB will prepare a new business model by June 30. Gorkov said he did not support the idea of turning VEB into a pure commercial bank, but VEB was interested in attracting deposits from companies.

Gorkov also said that VEB was looking to leave Ukraine, where its subsidiary Prominvestbank may need an additional $650 million for operations and a capital increase, according to a Vedomosti daily newspaper report last week.

($1 = 69.1898 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Bush and Richard Balmforth)