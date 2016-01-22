(Adds details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW Jan 22 Russian state development bank
VEB will need state funds in the second quarter of this year,
its chairman Vladimir Dmitriev was quoted as saying on Friday,
after the bank was granted an extension on some of its
liabilities late last year.
Russian authorities had previously been considering a
package of as much as 1.2 trillion roubles ($15.2 billion) to
VEB over a couple of years, to help the state bank to deal with
bad loans and pay off some of its debt.
But sources familiar with discussions told Reuters on
Thursday that the government is now looking at potential help of
between 100 and 200 billion roubles for VEB this year.
Under that scenario, the bank will have to sell liquid
assets such as bonds, and any losses it makes on these deals
will be compensated from the budget.
Interfax news agency quoted Dmitriev as saying on Friday
that specific figures were not agreed yet and will depend on
VEB's ability to sell its liquid assets.
He did not say what assets would be sold. Among VEB's assets
is a stake in state gas firm Gazprom.
Dmitriev said that VEB needs $20 billion to meet its
obligations till 2020 and the amount of support this year should
meet the schedule of its debt repayments.
Among the measures being proposed, he named a possible
transfer of Globexbank and Sviazbank - assets that VEB took onto
its balance during the 2008-09 financial crisis - to the Deposit
Insurance Agency.
Dmitriev added that some state support for VEB could come by
mid-February, according to Rossiya-24 state TV station.
($1 = 79.0250 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly and
Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)