MOSCOW, Sept 15 Russia's state development bank VEB is not involved in financing the purchase of coal miner Raspadskaya , the bank's head told Vedomosti business daily in an interview published on Thursday.

In July, Vladimir Dmitriev said VEB was discussing a financing role but would not buy Raspadskaya itself, commenting on reports that VEB had received a request from an unidentified investor group to help finance the purchase of Raspadskaya.

"Not anymore," Dmitriev said answering the question about Raspadskaya, saying the bank could not be involved in the deal due to regulatory restrictions.

VEB could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.

The controlling stake in the miner belongs to a holding company called Corber, which itself is owned by Raspadskaya management and steel company Evraz HK1q.L, in which tycoons Alexander Abramov and Roman Abramovich are major shareholders.

Evraz put Raspadskaya up for sale earlier this year, but failed to find a buyer for the coking coal producer, which suffered an accident at its main mine in 2010 that killed 67 pit workers. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)