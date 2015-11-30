(Releads, adds more sources)

By Oksana Kobzeva and Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW Nov 30 The head of Russian state development bank VEB, Vladimir Dmitriev, may be removed from his post after the lender asked the government for a $20 billion bailout to fill gaps in its balance sheet, a source at the bank and Russian media said.

Critics of VEB say it made loans that were commercially questionable, including huge sums spent building infrastructure for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Like other parts of the Russian economy, the problems at the bank were exposed when recession hit, while Western sanctions meant the lender has been unable to borrow abroad to offset the problems with its loan portfolio.

"My sense is that the likelihood is high," said a VEB source, referring to the prospect of Dmitriev being removed.

"They might tie in handing over the (bailout) money to the removal of the management and a restructuring of the bank."

A representative of the bank declined to comment.

Russia's Vedomosti newspaper cited unnamed sources in the banking sector and the government as saying planning was under way to replace Dmitriev soon, though no final decision had been taken and no replacement selected.

Dmitriev, 53, started his career in the Soviet foreign ministry before joining the finance ministry in post-Soviet Russia. He has been chairman of VEB since 2007.

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters he did not believe Dmitriev, VEB's chairman, would be fired, but he did acknowledge there were differences over the way the bank has been managed.

"There's a behind-the-scenes war going on," said the source, who did not want to be identified.

Some in the government believe the bank is to blame for its problems, while many people in the financial sector argue that the government that forced the bank to take on the risky loans.

DWINDLING RESERVES

The huge size of the potential VEB bailout could heighten worries about the overall state of Russia's economy since analysts have warned that its Reserve Fund, used to cover the deficit, is only deep enough to last for another two years.

Battered by low oil prices, Western sanctions and a weak rouble, the proposed aid package is also so large it could impact Russia's credit rating, which two agencies downgraded to junk status earlier this year.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirmed that the state aid being discussed would be worth around $20 billion in an interview with Reuters on Nov. 25, although he said it would be spread over several years.

Siluanov said any aid should be linked to a change in the model on which the bank operates.

"Its activities should be based on break-even principles ... and not lead to budget expenditures," he said.

Under Russian President Vladimir Putin, it is extremely rare for managers of state entities to lose their jobs, but the departures in the last few months of Vladimir Yakunin, head of Russian railways, and Evgeny Dod, head of power generator Roshydro, has prompted talk of a clear-out.

"If they can even remove old stagers like Yakunin, then who's to say what can happen to us," said the VEB source. (Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Louise Heavens and Keith Weir)