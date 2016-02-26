BRIEF-Jason Holdings updates on adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications
* Pdf 1: Jason Holdings Limited (Adjournment Of Hearing For Bankruptcy Applications Against Certain Directors Of The Company)
MOSCOW Feb 26 President Vladimir Putin has removed the head of Russia's ailing state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) and named a successor, the Kremlin said on Friday.
The Kremlin in a statement on its website said Putin had dismissed Vladimir Dmitriev and replaced him with Sergei Gorkov, a vice-president at state-controlled Sberbank.
Reuters had previously reported that Putin had removed Dmitriev after VEB's bailout needs rose to $16 billion, a sign that in times of crisis Putin puts fiscal discipline before loyalty to allies. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Says bankruptcy plan of wholly owned microelectronics subsidiary is approved by Shanghai Xuhui District People's Court