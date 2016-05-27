MOSCOW May 27 Russia's state development bank VEB may potentially raise financing on Islamic capital markets thanks to a memorandum of understanding it has signed with the Islamic Development Bank Group on Friday, VEB said in a statement.

VEB is among companies under Western sanctions due to Russia's role in the Ukrainian crisis. The state corporation may need 1.2 trillion roubles ($18.17 billion) in government support, according to official estimates. ($1 = 66.0300 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Jason Bush)