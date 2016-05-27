Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
MOSCOW May 27 Russia's state development bank VEB may potentially raise financing on Islamic capital markets thanks to a memorandum of understanding it has signed with the Islamic Development Bank Group on Friday, VEB said in a statement.
VEB is among companies under Western sanctions due to Russia's role in the Ukrainian crisis. The state corporation may need 1.2 trillion roubles ($18.17 billion) in government support, according to official estimates. ($1 = 66.0300 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Jason Bush)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.