Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
MOSCOW, June 23 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday the country's VEB development bank should be a moderator of loans rather than a creditor.
"The corporation in the end should be not so much a creditor as a moderator of loans," Medvedev said. "That is, it should help business structure deals and attract commercial banks and money from the market to projects." (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova and Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.