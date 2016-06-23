(Adds quotes, context)

By Oksana Kobzeva and Denis Dyomkin

MOSCOW/TASHKENT, June 23 Russia's troubled state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) will extend the maturity and lower the interest rates of loans it made for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics to help borrowers meet repayments, the head of the bank said on Thursday.

The bank, which has lent heavily to loss-making projects including construction for the event, is under Western sanctions that restrict access to international finance. The government has estimated it may need up to 1.2 trillion roubles ($18.7 billion) in state support.

VEB head Sergei Gorkov told journalists after the bank's supervisory board meeting that Olympic loans worth over 200 billion roubles were going to be restructured over 25 years.

"It (restructuring) allows our borrowers to repay debts... to become not troubled," he said.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is chairman of the bank's board, said a new VEB strategy to be adopted in September should aim for the bank "to be not so much a creditor as a moderator of loans".

"It should help business structure deals and attract commercial banks and money from the market to projects," Medvedev said.

Russia agreed to recapitalise VEB earlier this year.

Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukaev told journalists on Thursday that VEB may need 260 billion roubles from the state budget in 2017 to repay foreign debts - an amount that would not solve the bank's problems.

Neither Gorkov nor Medvedev gave any details after Thursday's meeting of how much state support would total.

Last month, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said VEB would receive 150 billion roubles from the budget in 2017, the same as in 2016.

Gorkov also said the bank's board had approved the sale of VEB's Gazprom shares. According to Ulyukaev, VEB could sell the stake back to the Russian gas producer. Gazprom was not available for immediate comment.

VEB is considering selling a number of its assets, including its stake in the Moscow stock exchange.

($1 = 64.3100 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Denis Dyomkin, writing by Alexander Winning/Denis Pinchuk, Editing by Jason Bush and John Stonestreet)