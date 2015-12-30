(Changes source of information, adds quote, context)

MOSCOW Dec 30 Russia will cut interest rates on the central bank's deposits in ailing state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television on Wednesday.

The proposal is part of measures aimed at helping the ailing bank, which has been hit by Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis and is facing bad loans and heavy external debt repayments.

The ministry previously proposed to also extend the National Wealth Fund's (NWF) deposits in VEB for five years and to cut interest rate on these deposits. It outlined measures to support the bank and sent the plan to the government.

"We agreed that the interest rate on deposits, placed using NWF funds, will be cut, significantly cut, to 0.25 percent," Siluanov said.

"We agreed that VEB will get access to liquidity which the budget has. In other words the treasury will be able to place its liquidity not only in commercial banks, but also in VEB," the minister said.

"We agreed that the central bank, with its deposits, will implement the same measures to improve VEB's balance," Siluanov added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jason Bush and Kim Coghill)