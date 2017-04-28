MOSCOW, April 28 Russian state development bank VEB said on Friday it suffered a loss of 111.9 billion roubles ($1.97 billion) in 2016 after making a profit of 14.9 billion roubles in 2015.

VEB also said in a statement it has to pay back $2 billion in debt this year. ($1 = 56.8806 roubles) (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)