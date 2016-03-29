MOSCOW, March 29 Russian government has decided to provide 150 billion roubles ($2.2 billion) to recapitalise VEB, the state development bank, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told the bank's supervisory board meeting on Tuesday.

"These funds will allow to secure the bank's financial stability in 2016, to fulfill external borrowing obligations," Medvedev said.

($1 = 68.6100 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)