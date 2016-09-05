MOSCOW, Sept 5 Two executives of Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's Renova group are being questioned by investigators in Renova's offices in Moscow, a company spokesman told Reuters.

Russian state investigators said on Monday they have launched a criminal case against former and current executives of a business belonging to Vekselberg who are suspected of giving large bribes to officials in Russia's Komi region. (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)