BRIEF-DHT Holdings recieves offer from Frontline to acquire all of its outstanding shares
* DHT Holdings, inc. Announces receipt of non-binding proposal, adopts one-year shareholder rights plan
MOSCOW, Sept 5 Two executives of Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's Renova group are being questioned by investigators in Renova's offices in Moscow, a company spokesman told Reuters.
Russian state investigators said on Monday they have launched a criminal case against former and current executives of a business belonging to Vekselberg who are suspected of giving large bribes to officials in Russia's Komi region. (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian diary company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).