MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian state investigators said
on Monday they had detained two senior executives in the Renova
Group, controlled by tycoon Viktor Vekselberg, as part of a
probe into alleged bribery of regional officials.
A statement issued by the Investigative Committee named the
executives as Evgeny Olkhovik, a Renova shareholder who since
2007 has been the group's chief managing director, and Boris
Vainzikher, chief executive of Renova subsidiary T Plus
, previously known as KES.
The statement also said investigators were seeking to
question Mikhail Slobodin, chief executive of Russia's third
biggest mobile operator Vimpelcom, a unit of New-York listed
Vimpelcom Ltd. He is a former boss of KES. A Vimpelcom
spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by
Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)