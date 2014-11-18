HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 16 at 6:35 P.M. EDT/2235 GMT
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
MOSCOW Nov 18 Russia and Venezuela discussed joint action to combat falling oil prices, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday after holding talks with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Rafael Ramírez the day before.
Asked if the two discussed joint moves to counteract the oil price falls, Novak told reporters: "Yes, there is such an initiative. We discussed this theme and now we are working out those proposals on our side."
Novak said his next meeting with Venezuelan officials will take place on Nov.25 and expected a more detailed discussion on the matter then. He refused to give any more detail.
Previous overtures between OPEC and Russia have not produced results. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by William Hardy)
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 Syncrude Canada notified customers on Thursday that its oil sands plant in northern Alberta would cut production by more than 50 percent in March and April after a fire this week, four trading sources said.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 The Canadian crude-producing province of Alberta will post a higher-than-expected budget deficit of C$10.3 billion (US$7.73 billion) in the coming fiscal year, it said on Thursday, raising spending as its economy recovers.